Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301,650 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.73.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,324.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $5,950,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 452,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,010,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,294 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,648. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $253.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.69 and a 200-day moving average of $264.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $310.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.