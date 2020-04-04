Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,419 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of GreenTree Hospitality Group worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,743,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GHG. TheStreet upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of GHG stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.