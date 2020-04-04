Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,979,157 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.65% of Taseko Mines worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.70.

TGB stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Taseko Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

