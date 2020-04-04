Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,747 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.71% of Full House Resorts worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million.

FLL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

