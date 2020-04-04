Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of INTL Fcstone worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 504,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other INTL Fcstone news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $59,654.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,737 shares of company stock worth $87,963. 17.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

INTL opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $668.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

