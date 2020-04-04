Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.73 Million in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 469,800 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ADT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,361 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 97,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,792 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ADT by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 589,334 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in ADT by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 502,625 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 261,558 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. ADT Inc has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ADT Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

