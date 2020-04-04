Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.96 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $132.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.30 and a 200-day moving average of $165.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.29.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

