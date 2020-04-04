Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 257,402 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Gildan Activewear worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,489,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,680,000 after buying an additional 4,841,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,977,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,993,000 after buying an additional 277,324 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,415,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,511,000 after buying an additional 1,332,005 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,426,000 after buying an additional 773,705 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $29,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.