Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Triple-S Management worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GTS opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Triple-S Management Corp. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $27.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $291.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $831.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

