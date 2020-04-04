Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Portola Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

PTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

PTLA stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $556.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

