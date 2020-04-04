Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AMERCO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $343.73 per share, with a total value of $1,031,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,590,117.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $343.46 per share, with a total value of $1,861,553.20. Insiders purchased a total of 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,801 over the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CL King upgraded AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $250.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.35. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $222.34 and a 12 month high of $426.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

