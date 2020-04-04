Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 31,900 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 579,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 385,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 61,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SAMG stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.70%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

