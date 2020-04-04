Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 45,100 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 530.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Autohome by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,577 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 301,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,107,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 107,598 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth $5,014,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Autohome by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 164,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,297 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHM stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.45. Autohome Inc has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.55 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATHM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. China International Capital downgraded Autohome to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.20.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

