Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 48,400 Shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.31% of Veritiv worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Veritiv by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Veritiv by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Veritiv by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of VRTV opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. Veritiv Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). Veritiv had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Veritiv’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Corp will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritiv news, CEO Mary A. Laschinger purchased 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $129,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,624.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Watkoske purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,159.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

