Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 66,900 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 983.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of QTS Realty Trust worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter.

QTS stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.50. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

