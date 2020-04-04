Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 163.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CBTX worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

CBTX opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. CBTX Inc has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $413.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.46.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. CBTX had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CBTX Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

