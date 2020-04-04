Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,783 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,168 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.51% of Parke Bancorp worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 255,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 245,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,300 shares of company stock worth $401,150. Company insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKBK opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKBK. ValuEngine cut Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

