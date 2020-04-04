Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 236.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.88% of RBB Bancorp worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao bought 9,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $159,485.30. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

