Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,698 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 537.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 33,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

