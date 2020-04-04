Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 111,700 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 37.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,141,152. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

