Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 147,151 Shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Arlington Asset Investment worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 378,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 15,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Arlington Asset Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Arlington Asset Investment Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.