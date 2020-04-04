Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 178,900 Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cactus worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,308 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 425,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Cactus by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 374,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $7,115,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 386.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 114,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 91,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHD. ValuEngine downgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Cactus stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. Cactus Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $40.68.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

