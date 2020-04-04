Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 77,607 Shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Fly Leasing worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter valued at $282,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLY opened at $4.78 on Friday. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.74. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $135.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Fly Leasing from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.