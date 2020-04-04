Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 81,100 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Olin worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of OLN opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

