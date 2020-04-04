Rentberry Hits Market Capitalization of $40,876.41 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $40,876.41 and approximately $73.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.02631306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00204594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

