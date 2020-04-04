REPO Trading Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One REPO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, REPO has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. REPO has a market cap of $5.71 million and $1,676.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io.

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

