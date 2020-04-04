Request Price Up 15% This Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, GOPAX, Coineal and CoinExchange. Request has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $35,841.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.67 or 0.04627119 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037169 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, DDEX, CoinExchange, COSS, Coineal, Radar Relay, IDEX, Koinex, Huobi Global, Bitbns, CoinPlace, GOPAX, WazirX, KuCoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

