Reviewing Chubb (NYSE:CB) & Selective Insurance Group (NYSE:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

78.3% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Chubb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Selective Insurance Group pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chubb pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Chubb has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years. Chubb is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 9.55% 12.72% 3.08% Chubb 12.61% 8.59% 2.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Chubb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $2.85 billion 0.99 $271.62 million $4.40 10.68 Chubb $35.31 billion 1.32 $4.45 billion $10.11 10.17

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group. Chubb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chubb has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Selective Insurance Group and Chubb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Chubb 2 7 5 0 2.21

Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.03%. Chubb has a consensus price target of $155.15, indicating a potential upside of 50.90%. Given Chubb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chubb is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Summary

Chubb beats Selective Insurance Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. It also offers flood insurance products. The company provides its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in fixed income investments and preferred stocks, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.