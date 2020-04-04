Reviewing Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) and AXTEL/BRSH MXN (NASDAQ:AXTLF)

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) and AXTEL/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and AXTEL/BRSH MXN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications -72.00% -5.15% 0.30% AXTEL/BRSH MXN N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications and AXTEL/BRSH MXN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $8.11 billion 0.00 -$643.00 million ($0.92) -0.38 AXTEL/BRSH MXN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AXTEL/BRSH MXN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Frontier Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Communications and AXTEL/BRSH MXN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 2 2 0 0 1.50 AXTEL/BRSH MXN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications currently has a consensus price target of $1.38, indicating a potential upside of 292.86%. Given Frontier Communications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications is more favorable than AXTEL/BRSH MXN.

Risk & Volatility

Frontier Communications has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXTEL/BRSH MXN has a beta of -1.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontier Communications beats AXTEL/BRSH MXN on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 4.5 million customers and 3.7 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About AXTEL/BRSH MXN

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services. The company also offers data transmission services, Internet, virtual private networks, private lines, dedicated Internet, and Ethernet services; and information technology services, such as system integration, data centers, security and cloud, and other services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico. Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

