Reviewing Medallia (MDLA) and Its Competitors

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Medallia to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Medallia and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 2 13 0 2.87 Medallia Competitors 966 3262 6472 319 2.56

Medallia currently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 170.35%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 37.56%. Given Medallia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Medallia is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia N/A N/A N/A Medallia Competitors -4.02% -53.62% -3.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medallia and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $402.46 million -$112.33 million -12.47 Medallia Competitors $8.18 billion $1.59 billion 41.72

Medallia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medallia beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

