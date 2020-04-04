Rimbit Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Rimbit has a total market cap of $40,642.02 and approximately $12.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rimbit has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Rimbit coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rimbit alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002183 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rimbit

RBT is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rimbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rimbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.