Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

NYSE:RIO opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,693,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,041,000 after buying an additional 1,425,713 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,694,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,515,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 200,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 552.6% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 588,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

