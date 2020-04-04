Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.66 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $26.56 million and $1.66 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007070 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Bittrex, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Binance, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bancor Network, OKEx, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

