Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 211.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 754,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,390,000 after acquiring an additional 564,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,288,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,358,000 after acquiring an additional 530,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,255,000 after purchasing an additional 523,749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 223,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 211,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

