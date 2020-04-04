Rocket Pool Price Tops $0.44 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $1,482.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00006411 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.02610635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,285,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.