Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Rogers worth $27,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.67.

Rogers stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.30. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Rogers’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

