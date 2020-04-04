RPICoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. RPICoin has a market cap of $18,439.72 and $15.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded up 42% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00071417 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPI is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 947,112,488 coins and its circulating supply is 907,100,552 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

