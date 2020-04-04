RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $6,675.79 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6,675.79 or 0.98377498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $194,568.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001976 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012783 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.