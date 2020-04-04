Ruff (RUFF) Achieves Market Cap of $4.78 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Ruff has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. During the last week, Ruff has traded up 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.02625252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00203580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

