Rupaya Reaches Market Cap of $8,130.61 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Rupaya has a market capitalization of $8,130.61 and approximately $39.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Rupaya has traded up 176.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupaya alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14,260.22 or 2.09737278 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000421 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00023395 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,516,608 coins and its circulating supply is 8,483,235 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.