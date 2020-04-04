Rupee Market Capitalization Achieves $113,743.34 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $113,743.34 and $5.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,321,850 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

