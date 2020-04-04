Rupee (RUP) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. Rupee has a total market cap of $114,310.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 63.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,329,050 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

