Rupiah Token (IDRT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $28,365.00

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and DDEX. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $79,838.02 and $28,365.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.94 or 0.04830054 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00069656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037154 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014700 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009699 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 160,362,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,000,000 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

