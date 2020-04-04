Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

RUSHA opened at $28.93 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

