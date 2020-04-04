Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ryanair worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Ryanair by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,240 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ryanair by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,620,000 after purchasing an additional 180,812 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 55,736 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 974,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after purchasing an additional 688,487 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

RYAAY stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

