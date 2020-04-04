Safe Haven Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $469,232.41 and $123,453.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

