Safe Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00005211 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $75,455.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003956 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

