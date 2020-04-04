SafeCapital Tops 24-Hour Volume of $120,346.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $120,346.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00017735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00340442 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00415574 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006994 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000723 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,443,591 coins and its circulating supply is 1,187,952 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

