SafeCoin Price Hits $0.0142 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $393,950.95 and approximately $131.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.01009808 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00050244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029744 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00175961 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007235 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000503 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069278 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin's total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin's official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

