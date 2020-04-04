SafeInsure (SINS) Price Reaches $0.0304

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $412,385.51 and approximately $16,071.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00340225 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00414786 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021445 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 13,566,532 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.